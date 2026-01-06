Coco Gauff Responds To Backlash Over Her Controversial Comments About American Tennis Fans

Source: COLIN MURTY / Getty

Superstar tennis player Coco Gauff usually sidesteps the drama and lets her game speak for her, but she recently got caught up in social media drama after one of her interviews was clipped.

It started when the two-time Grand Slam champion was taking part in a Tennis Australia news conference at the United Cup, when she said that America was “the worst” at supporting its homegrown talent and that she wished she saw more support at matches around the world.

“I’ve always said I wish our country and other places would show up as we see smaller countries support. But I also think it’s just because our country’s just so good at so many sports, so it’s just hard,” she said. “I definitely think there are Americans that come out in Melbourne, but I would like to see more Americans in Sydney than there were last year.”

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans immediately took the clip as elitist, calling Gauff out of touch because not everyone has the accessibility or disposable income to travel the world and support fellow Americans at different tennis tournaments.

As people continued to pile on, Gauff eventually stepped in to clarify her initial comments, explaining that she just wanted those already at the matches to be livelier.

“lol I’m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context,” she began her tweet. “I’m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play. But there are many tournaments that we have in america and abroad where americans are already attending regardless of who is playing (excluding us open) where people come and don’t really cheer for their [countrymen] player. Whereas those from smaller countries come with their colors and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting. I was just speaking from my perspective.”

She continues, explaining she knows the financial burden many Americans are facing and how sporting events aren’t a priority.

“Trust me I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries more specifically team events. People don’t owe me anything I was just honestly answering a question I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs mine that is all. Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is.”

See the debate below on social media.