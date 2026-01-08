Listen Live
Entertainment

Health Scare for Ray J: Admitted to Hospital in Vegas

Ray J Hospitalized in Las Vegas With Pneumonia and Heart Pain

Published on January 8, 2026
ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R&B singer and actor Ray J, 44, is hospitalized in Las Vegas with a severe case of pneumonia, according to TMZ. He was admitted after experiencing pneumonia symptoms and heart pains and is undergoing tests. This is not his first encounter with pneumonia, as he was hospitalized with the illness in late 2021. Despite his health scare, Ray J remains in contact with fans through social media and is facing legal and personal challenges.

