Health Scare for Ray J: Admitted to Hospital in Vegas

R&B singer and actor Ray J, 44, is hospitalized in Las Vegas with a severe case of pneumonia, according to TMZ. He was admitted after experiencing pneumonia symptoms and heart pains and is undergoing tests. This is not his first encounter with pneumonia, as he was hospitalized with the illness in late 2021. Despite his health scare, Ray J remains in contact with fans through social media and is facing legal and personal challenges.

