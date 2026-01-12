Lil Wayne On Packers Loss & Caleb Williams

Source:

NFL Wild Card weekend is always full of excitement, but social media tends to thrive on the big upsets and fans’ crash-outs as their team’s postseason hopes come to a screeching halt.

Super fan Lil Wayne found himself in that position after Saturday’s game between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, where Chi-town came out on top 31-27. Tunechi came to X to air out his grievances, namely with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

“We just loss a playoff game to a n-gga w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Wayne tweeted.

Williams is known for the occasional manicure, —or nail art— and responded to Wayne’s outburst with “❄️🦸🏽‍♂️.”

On Sunday, he was once again emboldened and posted some game tape on his Instagram Stories with Wayne’s 2008 hit “Mr. Carter” playing in the background.

Wayne, like any good cheesehead, was upset that his Packers, led by Jordan Love, blew a major lead.

The Pack was up 21-3 at halftime, but the Bears’ offense started clicking in the second half, and they scored 25 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Bears clinched the victory with 1:43 left when Williams hit DJ Moore with a 25-yard touchdown pass, putting them up 31-27 after a missed Packers field goal.

While Jordan Love fell apart in the second half, Williams balled out with clutch plays, amounting to 361 yards on 24 passes despite throwing two interceptions.

Trolling Wayne on X wasn’t the only thing the former no. 1 pick did. After the victory, he also put on a cheese grater hat to make fun of the Packers’ famous block of cheese headpiece. Then he took things further by grating actual cheese on the field, just amping up the rivalry even more.

Williams previously opened up about his decision to paint his nails, which started back when he was at USC. He calls it “another way of expression” that’s inspired by his mom, who paints nails.

“I paint my nails, I wear unique things. It’s me. You call it unique. I call it me,” he said ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Williams shrugged off Wayne’s comments, social media wasn’t as kind to the New Orleans legend.

See the reactions below.