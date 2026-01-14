Historic Milestone: TSU With Another First

Source: Texas Southern University / TSU Imaging

Texas Southern University has become the first historically Black college or university in Texas to receive the prestigious Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, recognizing its integration of community partnerships into teaching, research, and service. The university partners with various organizations in Greater Houston to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students and expand services in education, mental health, public health, and social work. Texas Southern earned the classification on its first attempt, adding to its existing Carnegie R2 status for high research activity. University officials view the designation as a benchmark for securing community-engaged research funding and acknowledge the collaborative efforts of faculty, students, staff, and community partners in achieving this recognition.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/01/14/tsu-becomes-first-texas-hbcu-to-earn-carnegie-community-engagement-designation