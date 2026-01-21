Ted Cruz Flees State Ahead of Historic Freeze

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is traveling out of Texas before a winter storm is expected to hit the state, with his office confirming that he will return before the storm arrives. Cruz has faced criticism for being out of the state during weather emergencies in the past. A photo circulating on social media showed Cruz boarding a plane reportedly heading to Laguna Beach, California. The senator’s office confirmed his pre-planned travel but did not confirm his destination. An arctic cold front is forecasted to bring freezing rain and ice to Texas later this week. Cruz had previously faced backlash for leaving Texas during emergencies, including a trip to Cancún during a deadly winter storm in 2021.