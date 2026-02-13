KLASSIC KUTS: Gil Scott-Heron’s Classic Re-Imagined

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

One of the most unexpected crossroads of that era was C.O.D.’s “In the Bottle” — a 1983 electro remake of Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson’s classic “The Bottle.” What started as a gritty 1974 social commentary about alcoholism and urban struggle became a futuristic club anthem that lit up floors from New York to London.

Gil Scott-Heron’s original “The Bottle” was steeped in poetry and jazz-funk grooves, born out of real-life scenes he witnessed outside a D.C. liquor store. It was equal parts social sermon and danceable funk, and it became one of his most enduring songs.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and C.O.D. — essentially the project of New York-based electro pioneer Raul A. Rodriguez with help from the legendary Man Parrish — flipped that soul classic into a post-disco, 808-driven electro-funk jam. The 1983 remake kept enough of the original’s narrative (“In the bottle…”), but plugged it into booming synthetic drums, cascading keyboards, and the bravado of early electro production. It was another B-Boy classic. Dance floor ready.

Interestingly, C.O.D. wasn’t really a traditional band — it was more a production vehicle for Rodriguez and Parrish’s studio wizardry. The sleeve sometimes pictured session singers rather than the real creators, who preferred to let the music speak. I wish I knew there names. Although the beat was a banger, the singers brought the song to life and deserve a little more credit!

Released on Emergency Records in the U.S. and Streetwave in the U.K., C.O.D.’s version found life on dance floors and club charts, even cracking the U.K. Singles Chart. DJs of the era revered the track’s instrumental and vocal mixes alike — a perfect fusion of social legacy and dancefloor futurism.

Though it was a remake, “In the Bottle” stood on its own: part homage to Gil Scott-Heron’s poignant storytelling, part celebration of drum machines and synth culture. It was a bridge — from soulful storytelling to electronic expression, and from smoky lounges to sweaty club floors. That’s the kind of cross-genre alchemy that made the early ’80s so electric, and why records like this are still dug up and dropped decades later.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – C.O.D. – IN THE BOTTLE. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta