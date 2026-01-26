Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Week

Published on January 26, 2026
Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Teyana Taylor turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a daring sheer lace gown, showcasing her braless look. The singer/actress, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, posed for photos at the Schiaparelli show in a black lace gown with a long blazer-style jacket. Taylor completed her outfit with sky-high heels, a diamond necklace, and a crown, exuding confidence and style. The appearance followed her successful SNL hosting gig, where she joked about parenting challenges and showcased her acting and singing talents. Taylor shares two daughters with ex-husband Iman Shumpert, with whom she recently finalized a divorce.

