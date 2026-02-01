Jarrell Miller Wins Despite Toupée Going M.I.A. In Boxing Match
Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media
DOWN GOES FRONTAL! Jarrell Miller won the war in his Saturday night boxing match, but lost the battle for his “Big Baby” bundles when Kingsley Ibeh pushed his wig back one punch at a time!
The main event was Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson, but Miller taking the top off the Maybach became one of the most viral moments in boxing since Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield. This also comes just a few weeks after Anthony Joshua gave saltine showboat Jake Paul an open-concept jawline with a bone-breaking knockout. Social media can’t get enough of the wig-splitting shenanigans!
Miller couldn’t keep his hair in the ring after he tossed it in the ancestral realm like Bobby Shmurda’s hat, but kept his head and heart in the game. Meanwhile, it looked like Ibeh struggled to keep his composure as his flurry of fists caused the malleable muffin cap mishap. The we had the follicular fortitude to come back from the wig snatch to pull off a split decision win 94-96, 97-93, 97-93.
It’s hard to believe, but things only get funnier from there with the wet ‘n’ wavy warrior!
Check out Jarrell Miller’s explanation for the hairpiece hijinx and what happened to his TKO’d toupée after the flip!
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: What Cause Jarrell Miller’s Milkdud Debacle?
Like any great boxer, Jarrell Miller took the follicle faux pas on the chin. In the post-fight interview, he revealed that his hair was all good just two days ago. Then a shampoo switcheroo made the hilarious heavyweight lose his locs.
“I get to my momma’s house and she had some shampoo bottles under her table. And I shampooed — that s*** was like ammonia and bleach. I only lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager, he was like, ‘Let me slap that s*** on real quick.’
“[Ibeh] knocked that s*** off. But like I said before, it’s funny man. I’m a comedian.”
Some social media skeptics called cap on his claims, speculating that he was bald all along.
We may never get a full timeline on Miller’s hairline, but that’s not the only mystery from the match. Everyone wants to know what happened when the toupee went on the run like Jay and Bey. The unruly unit made several cameos in Madison Square Garden’s star-studded crowd. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman secured the wig at one point.
Skye Nicholson also tried it on before the wig moved on. Some side-eyeing social media users thought that stunt was a little too close to Black History Month, but the whole crowd seemed to pass it around like a collection plate.
WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley also gave the wayward wig a seat for #safekeeping.
Social media sleuths didn’t stop at the jokes. They tracked down the barber behind the hightop hit-n-run, who seemingly deleted the evidence of Miller in his chair.
However, his handiwork is still visible on TikTok for now. Big Baby looked great, but the unit clearly wasn’t built to survive Ibeh’s heavyweight haymakers.
Jarrell Miller more than delivered on his promise to put on a show and he’s still all smiles. In a follow-up video, he promised to batten down the hatches on his hairline.
“I can’t explain it! It is what it is. But the next time you see me, I’m gonna spraypaint this b***h on!” he joked.
Are you here for Big Baby’s Bigen era?
