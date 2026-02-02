Listen Live
Close
Movies

Colman Domingo's Joe Jackson In Michael Sparks Reactions

Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In ‘Michael’ Has Social Media Shook

Michael's casting is on point!

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • We also get our first look at Nia Long as the Jackson's lovable matriarch and the Yang to Joe's Yin, Katherine Jackson.
Colman Domingo's Joe Jackson In Michael Sparks Reactions
Legendary / Michael / Colman Domingo / Nia Long

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is gearing up to be the definitive biopic for the late King of Pop, and everyone looks the damn part, especially Colman Domingo.

We already knew Jafaar Jackson was the perfect choice to play his uncle. Still, damn, we, and social media, were not ready to see Colman Domingo in character as Joe Jackson, the legendary and controversial patriarch of the Jackson family.

Michael
Lionsgate / Colman Domingo

A new trailer for the highly anticipated biopic Michael was released today, and we are getting a look at the King of Pop’s family in the movie.

While Jaffaar’s take on MJ remains the centerpiece of the new trailer, it’s Colman Domingo’s Joe Jackson who has the internet already saying the actor is coming for all the awards.

Domingo also looks unrecognizable and is a spitting image of Joe Jackson, delivering some chilling lines as the Jacksons’ kid’s no-nonsense father who instilled fear in his musically gifted children, who often resorted to physical disciplining if he didn’t get the results he wanted.

Nia Long Makes Her First Appearance As Katherine Jackson

We also get our first look at Nia Long as the Jackson’s lovable matriarch and the Yang to Joe’s Yin, Katherine Jackson.

Michael
Lionsgate / Nia Long

We also get our first look at Michael’s brothers in the film, as it will, of course, touch on the Jackson 5 era, as well as Jackson’s legendary solo career.

Michael
Lionsgate / Michael

Just based on the trailer, glimpses of Jafaar killing as it has uncle, down to the moonwalk, and Domingo instilling fear as Joe Jackson, Michael is already looking like it’s going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year when it arrives in theaters April 24, 2026.

You can see more reactions to the latest trailer below.

Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In ‘Michael’ Has Social Media Shook was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

Comment
Texas Weather
News  |  J. Bachelor

The 12 Biggest Ice and Winter Storms in Texas History

Comment
Summer Walker Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to Summer Walker’s “Still Finally Over It” Tour June 21

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close