Listen Live
Close
Sports

Pro Bowl Games Put the Houston Texans’ New Era on Full Display

From defense to skill players, the Texans’ strong Pro Bowl presence proved Houston’s rebuild is officially in the rearview.

Published on February 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games once again turned Super Bowl week into a showcase of star power, speed, and personality — and the Houston Texans made sure they were front and center.

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

With six players selected, Houston was one of the best-represented teams in the AFC, a clear sign of how quickly the Texans have transformed into one of the league’s rising powers. The modern Pro Bowl, now built around flag football and skills competitions, gave fans a different look at the game’s elite — less grinding collisions, more flair, athleticism, and trash talk.

On defense, Will Anderson Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, and Derek Stingley Jr. represented a Texans unit that terrorized quarterbacks all season. Their presence underscored Houston’s defensive identity — fast, aggressive, and built to win now. Second year corner Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock earned replacement nods, signaling a future that looks just as bright as the present.

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Offensively, Nico Collins brought Texans swagger to the skills events, continuing a breakout season that turned him into one of the AFC’s most dangerous wideouts.

Beyond the highlights, the Pro Bowl Games served as a snapshot of where the league is headed — faster, more entertaining, and more fan-friendly — all unfolding during Super Bowl LX week. For Houston fans, it wasn’t just about fun and games. It was confirmation.

The Texans aren’t rebuilding anymore.
They’ve arrived — and the rest of the NFL is starting to notice. 🏈🔥

Pro Bowl Games Put the Houston Texans’ New Era on Full Display was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Big Game Party 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

Comment
Texas Weather
News  |  J. Bachelor

The 12 Biggest Ice and Winter Storms in Texas History

Comment
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: 10 Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close