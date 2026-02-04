‘Control’ Turns 40!

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Janet Jackson’s iconic album “Control,” released in 1986, marked a pivotal moment in her career as she broke free from her father’s management and established herself as a musical force. Teaming up with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson crafted a groundbreaking blend of funk, synth, and R&B that redefined pop music. The album’s hit tracks like “What Have You Done For Me Lately” and “Nasty” showcased Jackson’s songwriting prowess and earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. Even after 40 years, “Control” remains a timeless and influential work that solidified Jackson’s status as a pop icon.