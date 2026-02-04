Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Control’ Turns 40!

‘Control’: How Self-Assertion Made Janet Jackson An Icon

Published on February 4, 2026
Janet Jackson Control Album
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Janet Jackson’s iconic album “Control,” released in 1986, marked a pivotal moment in her career as she broke free from her father’s management and established herself as a musical force. Teaming up with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson crafted a groundbreaking blend of funk, synth, and R&B that redefined pop music. The album’s hit tracks like “What Have You Done For Me Lately” and “Nasty” showcased Jackson’s songwriting prowess and earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. Even after 40 years, “Control” remains a timeless and influential work that solidified Jackson’s status as a pop icon.

