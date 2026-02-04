New York Fashion Week Is Next Week: Here’s Everything To Know

Major fashion brands and first-time designers will present their latest collections.

Street style will feature monochrome looks, oversized coats, and vintage furs.

Accessories like hats, sunglasses, and comfortable boots will be key fashion statements.

Source: Donell Woodson / Getty

February’s iteration of New York Fashion Week begins next week, and now is the time to get ready. The schedule is out, designers are preparing their runway shows, and outfits are being planned. This is the moment when, despite the chilling temperatures of the Big Apple, fashion lovers bring the heat.

On the runway, we look for the first real previews of fall and winter fashion. This is the week where designers show what we’ll all be wearing next season, celebrities pop out in their best looks, and the internet becomes one big runway recap. It remains one of the best times of the year.

So let’s get into the details and what we know.

New York Fashion Week runs from Wednesday, February 11 through Monday, February 16. The preliminary schedule includes more than 60 runway shows and presentations across the city.

NYFW Is Here: Who Is Showing? Who Are We Watching?

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This week always brings out some of the most recognizable names in American fashion. Brands like Coach, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Tory Burch, Michael Kors Collection, Calvin Klein Collection, Altuzarra, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Cowan, and Ulla Johnson are all on the calendar, giving the season a strong mix of tradition, glamour, and downtown edge. The schedule also includes several first-time additions, including Cult Gaia, Caroline Zimbalist, Pipenco, and Veejay Floresca.

And of course, we’re looking to see Black culture and style hit the runways.

This year, NYFW opens with a major moment: Rachel Scott is making her official runway debut as the creative director of Proenza Schouler. It’s a huge moment, and a reminder of how much the industry is paying attention to her vision. Her own label, Diotima, will also show during the week, giving us even more to look forward to.

The return of Public School is another highlight as is Nardos’ appearance on the schedule. We’ll also be watching celebrity favorite designers like Frederick Anderson, Sergio Hudson, and LaQuan Smith, who consistently deliver some of the week’s standout runway moments, whether it’s sharp tailoring, red carpet glamour, or full drama in the best way. Advisry and Aisling Camps are also on the schedule, along with Romeo Hunte, adding even more range and fresh perspective to the week.

New York Men’s Day, which spotlights menswear and gender-bending fashion, will feature several Black designers as well. Brands like A. Potts, Monday Blues, Studio, Chelsea Grays and Christopher Lochan are all presenting.

But What About the Streets? Trends We’re Expecting to See Everywhere During NYFW

While the runway sets the tone for what’s coming next, the streets always show what fashion lovers are wearing right now. Street style is where the real-time trends come alive, as showgoers turn the sidewalks into their own runway all week long.

One trend we already expect to see everywhere is monochromatic dressing. Bold, head-to-toe color has been having a major moment, and it’s one of the easiest ways to look instantly chic. We’re definitely going to see fashion girls in winter white, deep oxblood, bright reds, and even teal from top to bottom.

In February, the coat is the outfit. Expect oversized coats with dramatic shoulders, unique textures, and interesting mixes like trench-meets-leather or fur-meets-wool. Animal print and bold colors will also make statements and outerwear next week.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Vintage furs are also back outside in a big way. From hand-me-down pieces passed down from grandmothers and other matriarchs in the family, to newer versions being styled by influencers and brands, fur in rich natural tones, classic black, and bold colors will be outside.

Accessories will be just as important. Hats are always a NYFW staple, especially pillbox styles (which are this season’s fave). Sunglasses and dramatic gloves—whether they’re sheer, lace, leather, or embellished—will also complete outfits.

And lastly, comfort is key. Fashion Week means constant movement, unpredictable weather, and lots of walking. Boots will be running the streets. UGGs, furry boots, wedges, knee-high styles—anything that can handle the cold while still looking cute will be in heavy rotation.

New York Fashion Week Is Next Week: Here’s Everything To Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com