Texas Man Attacks High School Girl, Gets Beat Up By Teens

Apparently, the MAGA cultists are out in full force now that their abysmally unpopular president’s mass deportation crackdown has managed to make him even more unpopular, inspiring anti-Trump and anti-ICE protests across the country. In the last couple of weeks alone, wayward white people have been getting themselves arrested for physically attacking Democratic lawmakers like Reps Ilhan Omar and Maxwell Frost, beating up on Black women because “this is a MAGA town,” and even weaponizing their vehicles against students engaged in anti-ICE demonstrations. It’s almost as if white conservatives couldn’t just be happy that their MAGA messiah is back in office and running the racist, xenophobic, authoritarian regime that they voted for — they need everyone to like it, or at least STFU about the fascism that is being made great again.

Anyway, some white dude in Texas attacked a teenage girl during an anti-ICE protest organized at her school, and got himself arrested over the altercation, which, by the way, resulted in him getting beaten up by a bunch of kids.

Meet Texas resident Chad Michael Watts, the MAGA demogorgon who got himself jumped on camera by the cast of Stranger Things. (I’m joking, but that’s pretty much what happened.)

From KXAN:

Chad Michael Watts, 45, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury, the Buda Police Department said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges will be filed, the department said. KXAN received a video showing the physical confrontation, as Johnson High School students were protesting recent immigration enforcement actions. Additional video, viewed by KXAN, shows the man right after getting out of his truck, pushing past students and singling out a teenage girl. The two exchange punches before the student is pushed to the ground. We are working to verify who recorded that video. Police made contact with Watts and the girl Monday. Both reported minor injuries but denied an evaluation from medics, police said. “After further thorough investigation, it was determined that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation,” Buda Police said. “Probable cause was established for two offenses of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Class A misdemeanor.”

Imagine thinking you’re about to show off what a big, bad MAGA Avenger you are by scanning a group of teens and targeting a high school-aged girl to launch your attack on, only to end up holding on to your MAGA hat for dear life while being pummeled by kids who were having none of it, as viral video footage of the incident shows.

Not only did Chad get his FAFO moment served to him by The Goonies on camera, but afterwards, he got arrested and charged with assault. So, just to recap: This grown man went viral for throwing punches at a girl who is young enough to be his daughter, got beat the hell up by the kids from The Sandlot in the process, and got arrested and criminally charged over the incident — all because he couldn’t mind his own Klanny-ass business and stay in his truck during a protest he didn’t like.

Chad can’t even go back to the MAGA bros and brag about this one. As soon as one of them decides to Google the incident, they’ll all find out that his effort to “own the libs” resulted in him getting molly-wopped out of his red hat by Gen Alpha (or, at best, the younger members of Gen Z).

It’s worth noting that while anti-ICE protests have been constant in most major cities where the Trump administration has deployed federal agents, we don’t see much about such protests happening in deep red states like Texas, and yet “student-led walkouts have been reported in several districts across Central Texas over the past week, causing stir ups among Texas lawmakers,” as KXAN reported. Of course, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton recently directed an investigation into these student-led protests rather than into the ICE activities that inspire them.

But hey, a white nationalist is as a white nationalist does.

And some of them get themselves arrested for trying and failing to beat up a girl, apparently.

Oh, Chad…

