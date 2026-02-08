Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala
- Tina Knowles honored for decades of advocacy for Black businesses and representation.
- Attendees showcased diverse, culturally-inspired fashion celebrating Black creativity.
- Event highlighted the power of investing in Black-owned brands and the community.
The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala brought out the girls — and the fashion delivered.
The Los Angeles red carpet doubled as a celebration of Black brands, Black founders, and the power of putting money behind culture, with our favorite it-girl celebs arriving in looks that slayed and represented the moment. From curve-hugging gowns to bombshell beauty looks and designer statements that honored Black creativity, the carpet was a love letter to the community.
And whew — the looks did not disappoint.
Mama Tina Knowles Honored At The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, Rocks Harbison Studio
Hosted by Abby Phillip, the gala honored Tina Knowles for her decades of advocacy for Black business and representation. As founder, Aurora James shared with Forbes, “She’s done a fantastic job of centering Black women for the entirety of her career. She has consistently believed in that representation from day one and has been a strong advocate for Black-owned businesses for years.”
Not only Beyonce and Solange’s mother, or Blue Ivy’s grandmother, but Tina is a titan in her own right. Tina has long championed Black entrepreneurship through her own ventures, including the House of Deréon and Miss Tina fashion brands. Her work continues to uplift Black creators and inspire new generations of founders and designers.
The night’s honoree arrived looking every bit the icon she is.
Tina stepped onto the carpet in a stunning Harbison Studio gown that embodied elegance and timeless glamour. The strapless black column dress featured gold embellishments down the front and dramatic opera gloves. Her voluminous curls and bold pink lip added warmth and personality while balancing classic and modern glamour.
Gallery: Top Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Red Carpet Looks That Deserve Their Own Moment
Other attendees also brought out their finest cultural couture to the LA block party and gala. The carpet quickly turned into a runway, and the looks were everything. Think Olandria Carthen in bright orange sequins. Or Megan Markle in Hollywood glamour. Or Jackie Aina giving royal vibes in blue and gold.
This red carpet had us taking notes from the fits to the beauty notes. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks.
Olandria Carthen
Olandria Carthen continues her reign as a real-life walking Barbie. She hit the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala red carpet in a fiery red designer gown that hugged every curve and came dripping in drama with that swishy fringe. She finished the look with a sleek middle-part ponytail that flowed into voluminous curls, plus bronzed, glowy skin, defined lashes, and a glossy nude lip.
Marvella Akiojano
Marvella Akiojano wore a sculptural cream dress with bold graphic details, complete with a cage-style waist structure and a mini red handbag that added a pop of color and personality.
Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny embraced minimalist chic in a cream knit cropped turtleneck paired with a floor-length skirt. The midriff-baring silhouette felt modern and effortless, while statement earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle gave the look a high-fashion finish. Ryan does not miss!
Danessa Myricks
Danessa Myricks, who went through the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s Sephora accelerator and now continues to transform the beauty world. Here she looks stunning, rocking a bright fuschia gown with lace details and a high slit.
Law Roach
Law Roach is giving us chic and sophisticated in this wrap style white top and black trousers. Paired with his buss-down middle part tresses, Law is effortless.
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr floated onto the carpet in a dreamy feathered white gown . The deep-plunge neckline and airy feather texture created beautiful movement, while sparkling jewelry and a romantic curly updo elevated the entire moment. The look felt soft, glamorous, and perfectly suited for a night celebrating Black creativity.
Jackie Aina
Jackie Aina stunned in a royal blue velvet gown with dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and gold embroidery throughout the bodice. The sheer skirt panel added a sultry edge while the sweeping train brought full red-carpet energy. The look felt regal, bold, and unapologetically glamorous.
Megan Markle
Meghan Markle embraced monochrome elegance in a black-and-ivory gown paired with a sweeping velvet cape that delivered classic Hollywood sophistication. A sleek bun, minimal jewelry, and pointed heels made the entire look feel polished and timeless.
Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey served sculpted elegance in a curve-hugging ivory gown that highlighted her silhouette from every angle. The draped fabric, studded neckline details, and dramatic arm sash added texture and movement to the sleek look. She finished the moment with long twisted locs, glowing glam makeup, and soft neutral lips that kept the focus on the dress.
