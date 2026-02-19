The Untold Story Behind Usher’s ‘My Boo’

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

A late addition to Usher’s album, the song “My Boo” became one of the finest in his career, despite initial reservations from Usher and Jermaine Dupri. Alicia Keys ended up singing the female part of the duet, as Beyoncé was unavailable due to touring. The song was a massive success, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy in 2005. Usher and Beyoncé would later collaborate on the song “Love In This Club, Pt. II.”

https://people.com/usher-was-supposed-to-duet-with-beyonce-not-alicia-keys-my-boo-11908203