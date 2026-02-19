Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Untold Story Behind Usher’s ‘My Boo’

Usher Was Supposed to Duet with Beyoncé, Not Alicia Keys, On 'My Boo,' Songwriter Reveals

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2007 American Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

A late addition to Usher’s album, the song “My Boo” became one of the finest in his career, despite initial reservations from Usher and Jermaine Dupri. Alicia Keys ended up singing the female part of the duet, as Beyoncé was unavailable due to touring. The song was a massive success, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy in 2005. Usher and Beyoncé would later collaborate on the song “Love In This Club, Pt. II.”

https://people.com/usher-was-supposed-to-duet-with-beyonce-not-alicia-keys-my-boo-11908203

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Rickey Smiley Headshot 2025
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Meet Rickey Smiley in Person and See Him Live in Houston

Comment
Rickey Smiley
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win a Meet & Greet With Rickey Smiley and Passes to His Live Show!

Comment
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Exclusive: Destin Daniel Cretton Says Marvel Absolutely Cared About ‘Wonder Man’

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close