CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a scary moment off the court, but all signs point to LaMelo Ball being just fine — and ready to keep the Charlotte Hornets’ red-hot streak alive.

The Hornets star point guard was involved in a two-car crash Wednesday in Charlotte, according to video obtained by WSOC-TV. Ball appeared to be driving his camouflage-colored, custom-made Hummer through an intersection when it collided with another vehicle. The aftermath looked dramatic: video showed the left front tire of Ball’s truck completely missing, leaving his luxury ride visibly damaged.

Source: David Jensen / Getty

Despite the alarming scene, Ball avoided serious injury. He is not listed on the team’s injury report and is expected to suit up Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, a major relief for a Hornets team that suddenly looks like one of the NBA’s most dangerous squads.

Footage showed Ball calmly exiting the vehicle while wearing an aqua Hornets hoodie before getting into another car and leaving the scene. Police were present, though an official report has not yet been released. The driver of the other vehicle was also seen getting out and walking toward Ball’s truck, appearing alert and steady.

The timing could have been much worse for Charlotte. The Hornets have caught fire, winning 10 of their last 11 games, and Ball has been the engine behind the surge. His flashy playmaking, scoring bursts, and confident leadership have helped transform the team from struggling to surging seemingly overnight.

Now, after dodging what could have been a far more serious situation, Ball appears ready to get back to business.

For the Hornets, that’s the best possible outcome — because when LaMelo is rolling, so is Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball Walks Away From Crash, Eyes Houston Rockets was originally published on theboxhouston.com