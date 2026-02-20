Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ali Siddiq Talks "In the Shadows" Tour, Says Philly Food is Subpar

Ali Siddiq Talks “In the Shadows” Tour, Says Philly “Ain’t Got no Good Food”

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ali Siddiq "In the Shadows" Tour Graphic
Source: R1 / Ali Siddiq “In the Shadows” Tour Graphic

Philadelphia fans are in for a treat as Ali Siddiq brings his “In the Shadows Tour” to the city this weekend. He will perform on Saturday, February 21st, delivering his signature blend of humor and insight. Known for his ability to connect deeply with his audience, Siddiq’s live shows promise an evening of laughter and thought-provoking moments. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, this is a must-see event for anyone who appreciates comedy that goes beyond the surface.

Siddiq sat down with DNA to talk about the ‘In the Shadows’ Tour, Fatherhood, Philly food, and more! Check out the full interview below!

Ali Siddiq Talks “In the Shadows” Tour, Says Philly “Ain’t Got no Good Food” was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Film Festival Honors

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
Women's History Month
Business & Economy  |  Madd Hatta

MADD BLACK TRIVIA: Cathy Hughes Silences With Straight Truth

Comment
Majic 102.1 Interview Rushion McDonald & Jerome Love
Money  |  Madd Hatta

Redefining Black Wealth: What Is Rich?

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close