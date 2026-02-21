J. Press Brought Out The Zaddies To The Runway At New York Fashion Week

J. Press featured 'Zaddies,' who embodied confident, polished preppy style.

The collection combined classic Ivy League elements with a modern, playful edge through tailored suits and relaxed layers.

The runway setting and vintage accessories added a cool collegiate atmosphere to the presentation.

J. Press brought out the Zaddies during this year’s in-season Spring 2026 New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show, and listen… we were not prepared. While the brand showcased its signature take on preppy collegiate style, it also gave us serious eye candy thanks to a lineup of seasoned gentlemen who understood the assignment.

Now, let’s be clear, we love to see the Zaddies. Sprinkle, Sprinkle.

We’re talking silver fox energy. Confidence. Effortless style. The kind of man (of a certain age) who looks like he enjoys putting it on and makes it look easy when he does. The kind of man who brings all the girls to the yard.

For J. Press, they were the perfect walking canvas to showcase outfits from its newest collection.

NYFW: J. Press Brings Ivy League Energy With Grown-Man Swagger

These distinguished gentlemen stepped onto the runway in looks that felt equal parts classroom, country club, and swanky event. Think cream two-piece suits paired with skinny ties, double-breasted gray tailoring that could go from lecture hall to red carpet, and relaxed fits like long plaid blazers styled with easy denim.

All were polished, yet none were stiff.

The details were where the magic really happened. Pocket squares were crisp. Accessories told stories. Models carried books, flowers, and vintage items that pushed the collegiate theme even further.

J. Press Turned The Runway Into The Most Stylish Study Hall Ever

The collection, titled Take Ivy, featured 40 models walking through the New York Historical near Central Park. The setting gave a library-like atmosphere with books on shelves, grand columns, cream walls, dim lighting, and ornate curtains.

Show attendees also understood the assignment (quite literally). We spotted loafers paired with thick wool socks peeking out from cropped pants. Cardigans draped casually over shoulders. Baseball caps in every variation. And tweed. So. Much. Tweed.

The runway was playful, quirky, and nostalgic. Models carried rowing oars, instruments, and Ivy League apparel from the designer’s personal collection. Vintage watches sourced from the ’50s and ’60s added even more storytelling to the looks. There were menswear and gender-neutral moments. Male and female models werked the runway.

When it comes to the vibes, imagine Ralph Lauren prep meets a little grunge. A bit polished, a bit scrappy.

This season also marked a big moment for the brand, as J. Press officially presented its Spring 2026 collection on the CFDA calendar for the first time. For the fashion lovers, this article is as much of a “Zaddy Watch” as it is a “New Designer Alert.” Creative Director Jack Carlson obviously has a lot to say.

From tailored cream suits to relaxed plaid layers and vintage collegiate details, J. Press delivered a NYFW Spring 2026 collection that honored tradition while giving it a modern edge. The prep was strong. The storytelling was thoughtful. The styling made you want to enroll immediately.

And yes, the whole moment will live rent-free in our heads thanks to some well-dressed Zaddies on the runway.

