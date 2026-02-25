Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is so in love she’s already speaking her future into existence — and that future includes a ring.

While visiting Milan, the Houston rapper linked up with newly engaged Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight, who recently took their four-year relationship to the next level. Sitting together at a café, Megan congratulated the couple and watched a TikTok of Knight’s proposal.

“I heard y’all just got engaged, congrats!” she said, smiling as she reacted to the video. “I love love, that’s so sweet.”

Inspired by the romantic moment, Megan jokingly — or perhaps not so jokingly — crossed her fingers and declared, “Manifesting my engagement, too.”

If Instagram is any indication, wedding bells might not be far off for Megan and her boyfriend, Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing glimpses of their romance online.

Earlier this month, Megan surprised Thompson in a major way for his 36th birthday, booking legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform at his party and hosting a beachside lunch in his honor.

The Grammy winner recently opened up about her relationship in an interview with People, admitting she “didn’t even expect to be in a relationship” before meeting Thompson. She said the NBA star makes her feel “overly comfortable” and credited her own personal healing journey for preparing her to receive love.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life… maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right,” she said.

Back in October, the couple fueled speculation by posting a photo holding matching house keys — a move that had fans already whispering about forever.

Megan Thee Stallion Is "Manifesting" Her Engagement To Klay Thompson was originally published on cassiuslife.com