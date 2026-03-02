Listen Live
‘SINNERS’ Win Multiple Awards

'Sinners' takes top prize at the Actor Awards, setting up an Oscar showdown

Published on March 2, 2026
32nd Annual Actor Awards - Press Room
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

“Sinners” emerged victorious at the 32nd Actor Awards, winning best ensemble and shaking up the Oscar race. The win for Ryan Coogler’s film showed its strong potential to win at the Oscars, despite previous awards for “One Battle After Another.” Michael B. Jordan also won best male actor, marking a significant moment in his career. Other winners included Jessie Buckley, Amy Madigan, and Catherine O’Hara, who posthumously won for her role in “The Studio.” Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, reflecting on his career and expressing gratitude for the honor.

