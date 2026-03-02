Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From international conflict, the nation’s economy, and moments of historical significance for the community, here’s a recap of the essential news you should be aware of.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
The War on Iran
The Pentagon has confirmed a somber development in the war on Iran, announcing that three American service members have been killed. This marks the first U.S. casualties in the conflict. The news comes as President Trump asserts that military operations are progressing “ahead of schedule.” The loss of American lives adds a grave new dimension to the escalating situation, raising questions and concerns for families and citizens across the country.
Retaliation from Iran has been swift and far-reaching. Iranian missiles have reportedly targeted ships and have also struck neighboring countries, widening the conflict’s impact zone. In a related development, Israeli medics have reported multiple fatalities near Jerusalem following a retaliatory blast. These events show a dangerous escalation, creating instability throughout the region and putting more lives at risk.
Homegoing Services for Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.
On a somber note, memorial services continue for the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., a towering figure in the fight for civil rights. On March 2, his body will lie in state at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, allowing the public to pay their respects. From there, he will be transported to Washington, D.C., for a formal ceremony. Reverend Jackson, who passed away in February after battling a progressive neurological disorder, leaves behind a powerful legacy of activism and advocacy that reshaped the nation.
White House Disconnect
Domestically, a new Reuters poll indicates a significant disconnect between the White House’s economic portrayal and the reality for many Americans. A striking 68% of Americans disagree with President Trump’s State of the Union assessment of a “booming economy.” The sentiment is largely driven by the rising cost of living, with 82% of those polled reporting that they feel the strain of inflation. The data suggests that American consumers are shouldering nearly all the financial burden of the administration’s aggressive tariff policies, challenging the official narrative of economic prosperity.
Howard University Founders Day
On this day, March 2, we also celebrate a landmark moment in our history: the anniversary of the founding of Howard University in 1867. Chartered by Congress, the institution was established to provide higher education opportunities for newly freed slaves and was named for Civil War hero Major General Oliver Howard. For over 150 years, Howard has stood as a beacon of Black excellence, continuing its vital mission and nurturing generations of leaders. Happy Anniversary to this premier institution.
