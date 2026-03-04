Listen Live
Olandria Carthen Is A Vision Of Art At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

Olandria Carthen Is A Vision At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

Olandria Carthen was the art wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture gown to the Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre fundraising event in Paris.

Published on March 4, 2026
The Grand Dîner du Louvre - Arrivals Photocall
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Olandria Carthen continues to captivate us with her fashion. The bonafied it-girl popped out at Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre fundraising event in Paris wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture gown that embodied the holy essence of the city.

Olandria Carthen Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

The Grand Dîner du Louvre - Arrivals Photocall
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Carthen looked regal in the sheer dress and corset bodice adorned with ornate jewels and velvet choker with dramatic sleeve puffs. The look fit the theme, Le Louvre, la nuit—The Louvre, by night. Other attendees included designers Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Camille Miceli, and Iris Van Herpen.

Grand Diner du Louvre
Source: WWD / Getty

Carthen and Paris go together real bad. The reality TV star was a fixture in the front row at Paris Fashion Week where she wore designers like Robert Wun, Rahul Mishra and Valentino. She recently hit up Milan for the Roberto Cavalli show.

Olandria continues to rise in the fashion ranks. She gets invited to all the fashion events and designers seem to love working with her. And if there’s one thing for sure, we love looking at her!

Olandria Carthen Is A Vision At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

