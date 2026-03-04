Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors—Again

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Ice Spice is clearing the air about her weight loss—and she’s doing it her way.

The rapper recently responded to critics on X after people began questioning the workout videos she shared. Some social media users have claimed her slimmer appearance must be the result of a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic, not the gym.

Ice Spice quickly shut that down.

Ice Spice Says Depression Contributed To Her Previous Weight Loss

“Na it was depression im better now tho,” she replied to one critic.

Fans had the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper’s back, posting supportive messages and applauding her honesty. Several users reminded her that depression is serious and shared encouraging words.

The conversation follows months of public commentary about Ice Spice’s changing appearance. About a year ago, fans began noticing that the rapper looked slimmer while attending red carpets, events, and industry appearances. As often happens with celebrity bodies, the internet had plenty to say. Not all of it was positive.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At the time, Ice Spice pushed back on Ozempic rumors as well. She previously credited her demanding tour schedule, workouts, and healthier habits for the change.

But the latest exchange adds more context. By acknowledging that depression played a role in her weight loss at one point, Ice Spice is reminding fans that physical changes aren’t really anyone’s business. Our bodies undergo changes influenced by several factors.

It’s not always about diets, trends, or weight loss drugs.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

The speculation also reflects a larger conversation happening across Hollywood. GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have become widely discussed as more people use them to manage weight. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah, Sherri Shepherd, and Charles Barkley have all admitted to using GLP-1s.

But as they grow more visible in pop culture, celebrities are increasingly accused of using them—whether they are or not.

For Ice Spice, the message was simple.

She’s feeling better, looking TF good, and shutting her haters down. And we’re here for it.

Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors—Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com