An Emotional Angel Reese Watches Brother's 2nd-Ever NBA Game

Big Sis Energy: An Emotional Angel Reese Watches Her Brother's 2nd-Ever NBA Game

Angel Reese celebrated her brother Julian Reese’s NBA debut with the Washington Wizards.

Published on March 4, 2026


The Reese name no longer just belongs to Angel Reese when it comes to professional basketball.

The WNBA star’s little brother, Julian, made his debut as a Washington Wizard during Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after signing a two-way contract with the district on Saturday.

Once the ink was dry, Angel was quick to show support on social media, alongside a teary-eyed emoji, she wrote, “My baby brother. Ugh, I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy and you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju!”

Tuesday night, the Wizards took on the at-home Orlando Magic, and this time, big sis Angel was courtside rocking his No. 15 jersey.

At one point, she even appeared to be wiping away tears as her brother took the hardwood.

In response to a video of her getting emotional, she quote-tweeted it and posted a picture of the sibling duo as kids, with the caption “forever us” alongside an infinity emoji.

The Wizards may have lost to the Orlando Magic 126–109, but in his 33 minutes played, Juju scored nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Juju’s got the same basketball genes as her sister, who was a four-star recruit out of high school before heading to Maryland. In his junior year, he averaged 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, earning an all-Big Ten honorable mention.

He stayed in college to let his talents develop and ultimately declared for the NBA in 2025, where he went undrafted. Other than a Summer League stint with the Lakers and an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors. It’s been pretty quiet for him, which makes this Wizards come up all the more meaningful.

As for Angel, she just wrapped her second season with Unrivaled, as the WNBA waits with bated breath for a CBA to get signed.

See social media’s reaction to Angel and Juju both making their professional basketball dreams come true.

Big Sis Energy: An Emotional Angel Reese Watches Her Brother's 2nd-Ever NBA Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com

