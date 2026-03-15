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Mariah Carey Talks ‘Glitter’ 25th Anniversary

Mariah Carey Admits She Used to Hate ‘Glitter’ Because It Was a ‘Disastrous Flop’

Published on March 15, 2026
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Mariah Carey Headlines Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her film Glitter with a special release related to the soundtrack. Despite facing challenges upon its initial release in 2001, the film has experienced a cultural revival in recent years, thanks to a viral online campaign called #JusticeForGlitter. Carey has reflected on her evolving feelings towards the project and its unexpected resurgence, as plans for a deluxe edition or reissue are in the works to mark the milestone anniversary.

https://people.com/mariah-carey-excited-about-celebrating-glitter-s-upcoming-25th-anniversary-11926002

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