Mariah Carey Talks ‘Glitter’ 25th Anniversary

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her film Glitter with a special release related to the soundtrack. Despite facing challenges upon its initial release in 2001, the film has experienced a cultural revival in recent years, thanks to a viral online campaign called #JusticeForGlitter. Carey has reflected on her evolving feelings towards the project and its unexpected resurgence, as plans for a deluxe edition or reissue are in the works to mark the milestone anniversary.

https://people.com/mariah-carey-excited-about-celebrating-glitter-s-upcoming-25th-anniversary-11926002