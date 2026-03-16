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Dionne Warwick’s Massive Royalty Theft

Dionne Warwick Accuses Rights Firm of Taking Millions in Royalties

Published on March 16, 2026
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Dionne Warwick 85th Birthday Celebration
Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

Dionne Warwick has filed a countersuit against Artists Rights Enforcement Corp, alleging that the company fraudulently collected millions of dollars in royalties from her catalog. The legendary vocalist claims that the firm exploited a 2001 agreement to siphon income from her recordings dating back to 1962, including hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Warwick’s attorney accused the company of “pilfering” royalties and interfering with a potential business deal involving Primary Wave. The dispute between Warwick and the firm began when the company sued her for breach of their partnership agreement, claiming she tried to exclude them from revenue streams tied to her catalog.

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