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Jay-Z Changes Name Spelling

Jay-Z Reveals Name Change With Personal Meaning

Published on March 19, 2026
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Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Jay-Z has subtly changed his name to JAŸ-Z by adding an umlaut to his moniker in preparation for his upcoming reunion with The Roots at the Roots Picnic concert. The rapper also updated his stage name on major music streaming platforms to include the diacritical mark, a nod to his early album cover art featuring an umlaut. This isn’t the first time Jay-Z has played with his name, having previously dropped and reintroduced the hyphen. The article also highlights other celebrities who have adopted different aliases, such as Post Malone, Kat Dennings, and Cher.

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