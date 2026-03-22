Donald Trump Sending ICE Agents To Airports As TSA Shortage Continues

Getty Images / TSA / ICE

As the Republican controlled government fails to get funding passed for DHS, Donald Trump decided to make a very rash decision to send ICE agents in an attempt to ease the turmoil taking place at airports across the country, as TSA workers continue not to show up to work.

Travelers across the country are experiencing longer-than-normal wait times and bottlenecks at security checkpoints due to TSA workers either quitting or calling out sick instead of working for free amid a partial government shutdown that only affects DHS.

The shutdown has been in effect since February 14 as Republicans, who control the government, can’t get on the same page with Democrats who want reforms to Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the organization’s unchecked behavior while enforcing the Trump Administration’s heartless immigration policies.

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Democrats have put forward many bills that would pay TSA workers, while keeping the ICE situation separate, but the Republicans have shut them all down.

Donald Trump Thinks ICE Will Be The Solution To His TSA Problem

Well, the divider-in-chief, who spends most of his time on Truth Social either speaking ill of the dead, as he just did with Robert Mueller, also announced that ICE agents will be heading to airports as soon as Monday to assist TSA agents who are still working.

“The Democrats want to give our Country away to the illegals who they allowed to pour through our now very strong Border. I won’t allow that to happen. The Democrats are grossly incompetent! ICE is ready to go on Monday. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Orange Mussolini wrote on Truth Social.

Sounds good, right? Actually, no.

ICE agents lack all of the training TSA agents go through, and especially don’t know how to work the sophisticated X-ray machines. Oh, and there is also that issue with Americans not rocking with ICE agents after they killed two US citizens in cold blood.

Tom Homan Had To Explain How ICE Could Do A Job It’s Not Trained To Handle

Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, who is now handling Kristi Noem’s workload after she was fired as head of DHS and given some other useless position, spoke about his boss’s latest dumb decision and was put on the spot by Dana Bash during an appearance on CNN’s State of The Union when she asked about the training experience for ICE agents who lack airport security training.

Per Raw Story:

According to Homan, it is a “work in progress,” and details are still be worked out before the Monday deadline.

“Are ICE agents even remotely trained to handle security at airports?” the CNN host asked.

“ICE agents receive high-level training,” Homan insisted. “And, you know, ICE agents are assigned at many airports across the country already. They do a lot of investigation, criminal investigation on smuggling reports. But, you know, there’s, I mean, there’s a lot TSA agents covering exits, you know, people that enter through the exits. You know, certainly a highly trained ICE law enforcement officer can cover an exit that makes people don’t go through those exits entering the airport, through the exits. That stuff like that relieves that TSA officer to go to screening and to reduce those lines.”

Social Media Is Not Onboard With ICE Going To Airports

The reaction to Trump’s decision isn’t enthusiastic, as many worry it will only make matters worse.

“I wasn’t worried about this but now i think ice is gonna shoot a lost grandma,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person wrote on social media, “TSA agents aren’t getting paid because republicans refuse to pass one of the 7 bills proposed by Dems to fund them fully and now this slob is out here saying their work is easy and anyone can do it.”

What a disaster.

You can see more reactions below.