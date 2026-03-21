Stay Schemin': Kandi Burruss Shuts Down $2M Divorce Settlement And Child Custody Rumors, 'Please Stop'

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker may have decided to handle their ongoing divorce proceedings with grace; however, it’s not because they’ve reached a $2 million settlement, the singer says.

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After rumors of Tucker walking away with both full custody of their children and a couple millions of Kandi’s money, the Xscape founding member and reality TV OG took to Threads to tell people to stop believing what they see online.

“The stuff people be making up about my divorce settlement is crazy,” she said. “I’m like who be coming up with this stuff?!”

The pair’s divorce started out with a few rocky moments including Todd coming to the internet with shenanigans and Kandi calling him out for his faux “daddy daycare” antics amid their child support battle. However, in recent months, the former couple seemed to have reached an amicable resolution to the end of their marriage.

However, Kandi took things to court again when she claimed that Tucker had been “squatting” in one of her properties “rent-free” while also failing to contribute to the education, care and living expenses for their two minor children, Ace and Blaze.

“Tucker does not exercise parenting time with the minor children on a significant basis despite the facade of his two-to-three-minute social media videos chronicling his ‘Daddy Daycare’ on his social media platforms,” her legal filing read.

It’s unclear whether Tucker has moved out of the Atlanta residence in question; however, Kandi has since posted photos of the two of them at events for their children. At the very least, they seem to be coparenting while they figure everything else out.

When it comes to Kandi, she’s always going to be about her business. After taking her final bow in the Broadway production of And Juliet…, the singer/songwriter will join her fellow Xscape bandmates, Tiny Harris and Tamika Scott, for a special Mother’s Day concert alongside K. Michelle and Donell Jones.

As for Todd, he’s showing off the final renovations of the bachelor pad he and Kandi once had conflicting views on during an episode of RHOA. At the time, Kandi did not like the idea of him having it but he convinced her that it was an investment that would come in handy. Well, he was right about that.

Stay Schemin': Kandi Burruss Shuts Down $2M Divorce Settlement And Child Custody Rumors, 'Please Stop' was originally published on bossip.com