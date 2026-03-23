Massive Trader Joe’s Recall

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Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice has been added to a nationwide recall due to potential glass contamination, with nearly 10 million pounds of the product affected. The recall, initiated by Ajimoto Foods North America Inc., includes items sold in 43 states with best-buy dates between Feb. 28, 2026, and Nov. 19, 2026. The shards of glass were found in the meals, prompting the recall expansion, which also includes other Trader Joe’s products like Chicken Shu Mai and Chicken Fried Rice. Health authorities advise consumers to check their freezers for affected items and to dispose of them or return them to the store, although no injuries have been reported.