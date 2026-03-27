Special K Drops Jewels With Man Laws

Source: General / Special K

Karl “Special K” Douglas of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show recently chopped it up with The Madd Hatta on the Madd Hatta Show and shared a humorous and insightful story about his accidental foray into comedy and the unusual source of his encouragement.

Special K reveals his introduction to comedy was by accident. He says he was a dancer and while superstar comedian Sommore, who hosted the male strip shows that he was funny. After observing him, she pull him to the side to give him a piece of advice. Special K states, “Sommore told me to keep it moving in this business. Get my weight up, get some practice under your belt and I’ll put you on the road. She did just that. *Sidenote* Honestly, I’m not sure if he was a dancer and he was just being funny but it was a funny anecdote.

It turns out she was right about his future as he has carved a successful stand up and morning show co-host career on the number one syndicated radio show in the country.

Special K also has a new book, “Man Laws: The Unquestionable Rules for Real Men, by Real Men,” a collection of humorous, “common sense” rules and etiquette designed for men, stemming from his popular “Man Law” segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. It serves as a pocket guide to navigating life with “masculine” standards, covering what constitutes a “Man Law Violation”.

Check out the latest episode of the Madd Hatta Show for the interview below.