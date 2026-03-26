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Busy Sports Day For Houston

Astros Opening Day, Sweet 16 and Houston Open all happening today in Houston

Published on March 26, 2026
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Space Cowboys v Houston Astros
Source: Houston Astros / Getty

Houston sports fans are in for a treat on Thursday with multiple events including the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Astros, and Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. The day kicks off at Daikin Park with the PGA tee off, followed by the Astros game and NCAA Sweet 16 games at the Toyota Center. Fans are advised to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen for the warm weather. The final rounds of the PGA stop at Memorial Park GC promise more comfortable temperatures. Remember to bring hats, sunscreen, and water for the golf event.

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