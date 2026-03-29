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Rihanna Close To Being Killed

Rihanna Reveals How Close She Was To Being Killed During Shooting At Mansion

Published on March 29, 2026
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Rihanna Wax Figure
Source: Madame Tussauds / DKC for Madame Tussauds

A recent shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, allegedly carried out by a Florida woman, has raised concerns about the vulnerability of high-profile individuals to targeted attacks. No one was injured in the incident, but it highlights broader societal issues and evolving security challenges. The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and multiple felony counts after firing between 10 and 20 shots at Rihanna’s property, hitting both the main residence and an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were located. The incident underscores the need for advanced security measures and proactive threat assessment to protect individuals frequently in the public eye. Social media also poses security risks, emphasizing the importance of limiting online disclosures and monitoring digital footprints.

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