Sanya Richards-Ross NYC Style Game Is Elite

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Olympic gold medalist track star and sports broadcaster, Sanya Richards-Ross is showing us that her winning streak goes far beyond athletics. During a recent trip to New York City, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta alum delivered two standout fashion moments, reminding us that the track isn’t the only thing she can conquer, she’s mastering the fashion game as well. We’re obsessed!

In a striking appearance, Richards-Ross stepped onto the city streets in a bright yellow Schiaparelli structured dress that exuded high-fashion glamour. Styled by Mickey Freeman, the sleek silhouette featured bold cutouts and sculptural detailing that hugged the former athlete’s svelte frame, while a Schiaparelli belt, jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi pointed heels elevated the look into statement-making territory. Richards-Ross topped her regalia off with a stunning yellow, floor-length Furry God Mother fur coat.

Sanya Richards-Ross Slays Her NYC Trip

For her next NYC look, the wife and mother-of-three embraced dramatic elegance in a head-turning black ensemble by Nigerian designer Ese Azenabor. The intricately textured look featured sheer elements, layered embellishments, and dramatic sleeves that blended vintage with modern sultry. The monochromatic palette allowed the garment’s detail to shine, creating a powerful fashion moment that felt both regal and contemporary. The multi-hyphenate completed her alluring look with black Versace platform heels and a behno bag.

Richards-Ross posted the chic outfits to her Instagram page, and her followers ate each look up. Fire and heart emojis inundated her comment section, with fans praising the former star athlete on how good she looked. “Yes Black Queen!!!! 3 Snaps,” commented one follower. While another fan validated the Kingston, Jamaica native’s Big Apple fashion moments by writing, ‘NYC called and you picked up!”

Richards-Ross’s stylish appearances came as the sports commentator visited New York to serve as an NFL panelist for NFL Biz Week and to celebrate her new, family-oriented lifestyle brand Coordinates, signaling an exciting new chapter in her broadcasting career. From bold color statements to matching sets compliments of her new brand, Richards-Ross continues to redefine what post-Olympic style looks like. If these NYC moments are any indication, she’s entering new arenas and owning them, one fabulous outfit at a time.

Sanya Richards-Ross NYC Style Game Is Elite was originally published on hellobeautiful.com