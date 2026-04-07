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AV: R And B Minute On Beyonce, John Legend And More

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Kept Their Wedding Private With a 40-Guest Ceremony

Published on April 7, 2026
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'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s private wedding on April 4, 2008, in New York City with about 40 guests has resurfaced in new details, highlighting the couple’s commitment to privacy. The intimate ceremony, where Beyoncé wore a gown designed by her mother, Tina Knowles, was carefully planned and kept out of the public eye by prohibiting phones and cameras. Despite their global fame, the couple opted for a small, exclusive celebration with close friends and family, emphasizing simplicity, control, and meaning in their major life event. Glimpses of the wedding have emerged over the years through anniversary tributes and personal footage, showcasing their deliberate choice for a private and meaningful occasion.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

John Legend returns to Akron Civic Theatre with intimate solo tour

John Legend will perform his “Evening of Songs and Stories” tour at the Akron Civic Theater on April 11. The stripped-down solo show will feature Legend, his piano, and a musical conversation with the audience. The intimate performance format allows Legend to share personal stories and photos from his life. Despite his EGOT status, Legend continues to evolve creatively with new music and Broadway projects. Tickets for the Akron show are available now.

Tamar Braxton Uncensored
Source: Courtesy of TVOne / Courtesy of TVOne

Tamar Braxton on Toni, Trina, and Her Musical Journey

R&B star Tamar Braxton recently appeared on The D.L. Hughley Show for a lively and candid interview with hosts D.L. Hughley and Jasmine Sanders. The conversation touched on her successful career, family ties, and musical legacy with her sisters. The interview began with the revelation that Hughley and Braxton are neighbors, setting a playful tone for the discussion. Braxton defended her family’s talent and highlighted her sister Trina as a rising star in the industry. Despite her own success, Braxton remains humble and focused on her journey. Hughley even suggested a duet with her sister Toni, showcasing Braxton’s enduring impact on the R&B scene.


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Broadway John Legend New York City Tamar Braxton

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