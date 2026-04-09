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April is Stress Awareness Month and one expert is offering tips to lessen stress in the morning which will improve mental health. Beena Persaud is a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic and says preparation is key. She says that means getting out clothes, making meals and getting other things done the night before. “If you see disturbances in sleep, if you see disturbances in your mood, if you feel like you just cannot calm down, if you can’t recover, you can’t relax, you can’t stop your mind from overthinking situations, it’s definitely good to seek out some help then,” said Dr. Beena Persaud. She also recommends avoiding picking up the phone right away in the morning and trying to meditate instead. If mornings feel overwhelming, Doctor Persaud says consider reaching out to a mental health professional.

Key actionable tips from Dr. Persaud and mental health experts include:

Avoid the “Phone Trap”: Do not check your phone for emails or social media immediately after waking, as this can trigger premature stress.

Do not check your phone for emails or social media immediately after waking, as this can trigger premature stress. Create a Morning Routine: Start with mindful activities like meditation, prayer, or gentle yoga/stretching to cultivate a sense of peace before the day begins.

Start with mindful activities like meditation, prayer, or gentle yoga/stretching to cultivate a sense of peace before the day begins. Prep the Night Before: Decrease morning decision-making by organizing clothes, packing bags, and prepping meals the evening prior.

Decrease morning decision-making by organizing clothes, packing bags, and prepping meals the evening prior. Prioritize Self-Care: Engage in simple, enjoyable morning habits, such as making your bed for a sense of accomplishment or eating a calm breakfast.

Engage in simple, enjoyable morning habits, such as making your bed for a sense of accomplishment or eating a calm breakfast. Seek Support: If mornings remain overwhelmingly stressful, reach out to a mental health professional for support