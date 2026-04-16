Kandi Crush Battle: Lauryn Hill vs. Erykah Badu

Source: Irma Mchedlishvili / Apple Music

At 11AM, I brought you a Kandi Crush Battle that felt like a true celebration of artistry, soul, and influence. I paired Lauryn Hill with Erykah Badu, two women who didn’t just make music — they shifted the culture. Lauryn Hill gave us a blueprint with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum album that still stands as one of the greatest bodies of work in music history. Her ability to blend hip-hop and soul with honesty and depth set her apart in a way that very few artists have matched. Then you have Erykah Badu, often called the Queen of Neo-Soul, who created a sound and style all her own. With platinum-selling albums and a presence that feels both grounded and spiritual, she has influenced generations with her authenticity and artistry.

For this battle, I selected songs that truly capture their essence. From Lauryn Hill, I chose “The Sweetest Thing,” “Ex-Factor,” and “To Zion,” records that reflect her vulnerability, storytelling, and vocal strength. From Erykah Badu, I went with “Honey,” “On & On,” and “Bag Lady,” each one showcasing her smooth delivery, unique phrasing, and timeless message. When I listen to these two, I hear two different approaches to soul — Lauryn brings a direct, emotional intensity, while Erykah leans into a more free-flowing, introspective vibe. And when I opened up the lines, I already knew this would be a tough one, because this isn’t just about songs — it’s about legacy, influence, and how the music makes you feel.