Bivins' first job bagging groceries taught him old-school work ethic and community service.

Bivins' iconic dance moves unite people across cultures and celebrations.

Bivins and Bell Biv DeVoe supported Houston students after Hurricane Harvey with funds, supplies, and joy.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

The Sweet Hustle: Mike Bivins’ Surprising First Job

Hey family, it’s your girl Kandi Eastman, your Sweet Talker, coming to you with a little something to warm your heart and spark your spirit. We all know and love the legendary Mike Bivins. We know the platinum records, we know the iconic groups, and we certainly know the moves. But do you know where that legendary hustle actually started?

Recently, we got to chatting, and Mike shared a story with me that is just too good to keep to myself. It takes us all the way back to the beginning, long before the sold-out arenas and the massive hits. It is a story about old-school work ethic, community connection, and how the lessons we learn in our neighborhoods stay with us for a lifetime.

Grab your favorite cup of tea, get comfortable, and let’s dive into a sweet slice of history that will leave you feeling inspired to tackle your own dreams.

The Saturday Morning Bagging Hustle

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Before he was making millions dance, Mike was making sure folks got their groceries home safe. His very first job was bagging groceries at a local spot called Blair’s. Now, this was not just any after-school gig. This was an absolute masterclass in customer service and the art of the hustle.

Mike used to time himself as a kid. He wanted to know exactly how fast he could bag those groceries to earn a shiny quarter from the sweet older ladies checking out at the register. But he did not stop there. If he took those bags out to the street, helped the customer into their car, or flagged down a cab and loaded the bags into the back seat, that was another fifty cents in his pocket.

By pushing himself and flashing that trademark smile, Mike could pocket about ten to fifteen dollars on any given Saturday morning between eight and nine o’clock. Think about that for a second! While most kids were at home watching cartoons, Mike was out there learning the value of a dollar and the importance of taking care of the elders in his community. That old-school work ethic is exactly what built the foundation for his massive success.

The Dance That Moves Us All

You cannot talk about Mike Bivins without talking about the music and the moves that bring us all together. We had to talk about the legendary “If It Isn’t Love” choreography.

You have seen it everywhere. NFL players do it in the endzone to celebrate a touchdown. Sportscasters break it out on ESPN. We even see the groomsmen doing it at every beautiful wedding reception across the country. I asked Mike what makes everyone want to do that specific dance. His answer was as smooth as the move itself: it is just easy to move your hands to the right and your head to the left.

That dance is more than just choreography. It is a cultural staple. It is a shared language that celebrates our joy, our unity, and our love for a good time. Whether you are at a family cookout or a high-end gala, when that beat drops, the whole room hits the same exact steps. That is the power of culturally connected music.

From Boston to Houston with Love

That same spirit of community and joy is exactly what brought Mike and the guys down to Houston when we needed it most. Back in 2017, our beautiful city was reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Our schools, our neighborhoods, and our families were hurting.

Bell Biv DeVoe did not just send well wishes from afar. They got on a plane, flew to Houston, and showed up for our young people. They visited Attucks Middle School and presented a beautiful twenty-thousand-dollar check to support the students and the faculty.

But they brought more than just funds. They brought backpacks loaded with supplies, and they brought pure joy. During the school pep rally, they actually got out there and taught those beautiful students the “If It Isn’t Love” dance right in the auditorium. They turned a moment of trauma into a celebration of resilience.

Empowering Voices Behind the Scenes

Here is the sweetest part of the whole story, family. When I praised Mike for that incredible Houston initiative, he stopped me right there. He refused to take all the credit.

Mike explained that before they came to Houston, they threw a massive benefit at City Hall in Boston. Over ten thousand people showed up to donate backpacks and supplies. But the spark for that entire movement came from an unsung hero.

A gentleman named Bill Moran, who runs an electrical program to teach kids how to become electricians, reached out to Mike. Bill was the one who looked at the devastation and said, “Mike, we gotta do something for Houston.”

Mike made sure to shine a light on Bill. He reminded us that the biggest impacts often come from unknown people doing the heavy lifting in our communities—people who empower our youth with trade skills and advocate for those in need. Mike and his team just took that brilliant idea, built it out in Boston, and carried the love all the way down to Texas.

Keep Your Hustle Sweet

From timing grocery bags for quarters at Blair’s to raising thousands of dollars for communities in need, Mike Bivins shows us exactly what it means to elevate yourself while lifting up your people.

We all have a little bit of that grocery-store hustle inside of us. Whatever you are working on today, attack it with that same old-school drive. Take care of your neighbors, share your joy, and never forget the community that helped raise you.

Keep smiling, keep hustling, and keep empowering the voices around you. Until next time, stay sweet!