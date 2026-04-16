Forever Selena: Celebrating a Texas Legend on Her Birthday

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Today we celebrate the incredible Selena, one of Texas’ brightest stars and a true cultural icon. Even though her life was cut far too short, her impact is still felt across generations. I remember when I first started really getting into music — my dad’s girlfriend told me, “You need to know this superstar,” and made me sit down and watch Selena starring Jennifer Lopez. From that moment on, I was locked in. Selena wasn’t just talented — she had that undeniable star power, that presence that made you feel something every time she performed.

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Selena sold over 65 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Her album Dreaming of You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a historic moment for a Latin artist, and she won a Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album. More than the awards, though, Selena helped bring Tejano music into the mainstream and opened doors for Latin artists across the industry. She was fashion, she was music, she was culture — and her influence is still everywhere today.

If you’re just getting into her music — or even if you already know — here are five Selena songs you absolutely need in your rotation:



“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” – One of her most iconic records, full of energy and that signature Selena charm. It’s playful, catchy, and still gets people moving today.

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“Como La Flor” (Toro) – A personal favorite growing up, this song carries so much emotion and showcases her vocal control and storytelling.

“Dreaming of You” – A crossover classic that showed the world her ability to dominate English-language pop. It’s timeless and still hits the same.

“I Could Fall in Love” – Smooth, emotional, and beautifully delivered — this is Selena at her most vulnerable and polished.

“Amor Prohibido” – A defining song in her catalog that blends culture, rhythm, and message, and remains a staple in Latin music history.

Selena’s legacy goes far beyond the music — it’s about representation, passion, and breaking barriers. And today, on her birthday, we’re reminded that legends don’t fade… they live on through every note, every memory, and every new fan that discovers them. Bennett Knows

Forever Selena: Celebrating a Texas Legend on Her Birthday was originally published on theboxhouston.com