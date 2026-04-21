AV Health Moment. You Choose What’s Best

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Extra Virgin Olive Oil Helps Brain And Gut Health

(Charlottesville, VA) — A new study shows extra virgin olive oil helps brain and gut health. Researchers at the University of Virgili followed more than six-hundred older adults for two years who were overweight or obese and had metabolic syndrome. They found those who ate extra virgin olive oil had better cognitive performance and more diverse gut bacteria than those using refined olive oil. The lead author of the study says it shows more evidence that diet plays a key role in cardiovascular and cognitive health through gut microbiota.

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Sleep Tips Sleep Specialist Gives Sleep Tips

A sleep expert is offering some tips on getting a good night’s rest. Doctor Brian Chen is a sleep specialist and says most of American adults don’t get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night. He says a lot of people still use their phones right before bed and the light the phone gives off can disrupt melatonin production, which he says can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. He recommends no phones, eating or exercising one to two hours before bedtime and to keep a consistent schedule by going to bed around the same time every night.

New Pregnancy Study

Having more kids is a good thing for the mother’s health. That’s according to a new study done partly in Texas. It shows that exposure to estrogen appears to protect the brain . Dr. Sudha Seshadri [[su-dah ses-HA-dree]] at UT Health was a co-author. She says three or more live births were associated with a reduced risk of stroke.