Mariah Carey Says She Doesn’t Care About Hall Of Fame Snub

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey was unfazed by not being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, stating that she doesn’t care and that others can have the honor. Despite her impressive chart record and multiple Grammy wins, Carey remains nonchalant about the snub. The 2026 inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, and others, while Carey’s fans continue to support her. The induction ceremony will take place in November, but Carey will be busy with her new album release and Christmas duties.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The highly anticipated authorized biopic of Michael Jackson, titled “Michael,” is set to hit theaters on April 24, following exclusive premieres. The Los Angeles premiere on April 20 saw members of the Jackson family in attendance, supporting Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle in the film. Jaafar addressed misconceptions about Michael, emphasizing that the film sheds light on his struggles with vitiligo. Early viewers have praised the film and performances, particularly highlighting Jaafar’s portrayal of Michael and Juliano Valdi’s uncanny vocal resemblance to the King of Pop. “Michael” will be widely released on April 24.

Teyana Taylor Is Revlon’s Newest Face

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor has partnered with Revlon as the new face of the Super Lustrous lipstick range. She will star in the brand’s “Be Unforgettable” campaign, embodying modern glamour and self-expression. Revlon aims to target consumers who enjoy experimenting with bold makeup styles and has recently launched the Super Lustrous Ultra lip balm-stick hybrid. Taylor’s authenticity and creativity align with Revlon’s focus on empowering women to define their own path in beauty.