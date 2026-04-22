Beauty Alert: Teyana Taylor Gives Betty Boop With Revlon, Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With NYX On Their 1st Body Oil

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Teyana Taylor is unforgettable.

She is a mother, entrepreneur, fashion girl, dancer, actress, and creative who always knows how to make a visual hit. So her new Revlon campaign makes sense.

Revlon tapped Teyana for its “Be Unforgettable” campaign tied to the Super Lustrous lip line, spotlighting shades like Black Cherry, Heatwave, and Glassy Ruby.

Announcing Teyana, Revlon said their newest “Unforgettable woman” is not just one thing, but everything. We agree.

Teyana Leads New Revlon Campaign, Gives Betty Boop With A Beauty-First Twist

Revlon and Teyana dropped visuals for the partnership, and they are everything. The Rose of Harlem nearly transformed into a 2026 “it girl”-Betty Boop.

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Teyana rocks her signature short black pixie with defined curls and a sculpted design. Her hair nods to that classic cartoon glamour, but still feels like Teyana.

Her makeup was clean and natural, putting her lips center stage. Black Cherry brings that deep, rich color. Heatwave gives a brighter pop. Her skin is smooth and natural, letting the color carry the look.

And while cameras were obviously focused on her face, her styling cannot be ignored. Teyana wore a black leather bustier with thin straps, and a black skirt seemingly constructed of thin black hair bands.

Teyana said, “Revlon has always championed women who define their own path, so stepping into this next chapter of ‘Revlon Be Unforgettable’ is an honor.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is NYX’s New Caramelt Mami Body

Teyana is not the only Black it-girl with a beauty campaign right now. Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with NYX Professional Makeup for the brand’s Fat Oil Body collection. The hero product is their first non-makeup roll out. The Caramelt Mami Body Oil is built to give skin that glossy, lit look.

“When you think of thee body, who better to launch thee body oil with than Megan Thee Stallion?” NYX’s Denee Pearson said to media.

The campaign leans into Meg’s “Body” era with bold, sexy visuals. She wears a ruched gold mini dress with a wet-look finish that mimics the product’s shine. The focus stays on skin and glow.

The full Fat Oil Body collection also includes lotions, butters, and mists in multiple scents and launches May 1.

Beauty Alert: Teyana Taylor Gives Betty Boop With Revlon, Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With NYX On Their 1st Body Oil was originally published on hellobeautiful.com