AV Health Moment. You Choose What’s Best

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Study Links Coffee Drinking To Lower Risk Of Dementia

A new study says drinking coffee can lower your risk of dementia. Researchers at Harvard University analyzed 43 years of data on over 130-thousand people and found that higher consumption of caffeinated coffee was linked to an 18-percent lower risk of dementia and better cognitive performance. Similar benefits were found among caffeinated tea drinkers, but not among decaf drinkers. The study suggests there are benefits related to caffeine, though the researchers say it’s unclear whether that was the only factor. What’s in your cup ?

Excessive Napping Linked To Higher Mortality Risk Among Seniors

Excessive napping has been linked to a higher mortality risk among seniors. Sleep researchers at Mass General Brigham tracked more than 13-hundred older adults for up to 19 years and found that each additional hour of daytime napping was associated with a 13-percent higher risk of death. Daytime napping was defined as getting shuteye between 9 am and 7 pm, but nodding off in the morning was especially risky, producing a 30-percent higher mortality rate. The study, published in Jama Network Open, showed links between too much napping and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease.

Law Enforcement Agencies Participating In National Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are partnering with the DEA for National Drug Take Back Day this weekend. Officials are urging residents to visit a local collection center to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications. To find your nearest drop-off location visit D-E-A-dot-gov-slash-take-back-day.