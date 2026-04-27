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United Abandons Merger Bid with American Airlines

United ends pursuit of American Airlines after merger approach rebuffed

Published on April 27, 2026
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United Airlines Posts Quarterly Earnings
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby announced that the airline is no longer pursuing a merger with American Airlines after American declined to engage in talks. Kirby had approached American about exploring a combination to benefit customers, but American publicly closed the door on the idea. Kirby emphasized that any merger would have required regulatory approval and alignment between the companies, with a focus on growth and customer experience. Despite the end of merger discussions, United will continue focusing on its current strategy to build the greatest airline in the history of aviation.

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