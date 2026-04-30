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Janet Jackson Week is Coming

Janet Jackson Week Is Coming to the Greatest Pop Stars Podcast

Published on April 30, 2026
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Janet Jackson Performing At Wembley Arena 1990
Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

In celebration of Janet Jackson’s upcoming 60th birthday, the Greatest Pop Stars podcast is dedicating a week to revisiting each of her peak album eras, starting with “Control” in 1986 and ending with “All for You” in 2001. The podcast will explore how Jackson’s albums shaped pop, R&B, and culture, and how she set the template for modern pop star evolution. Listeners can expect discussions on her creative leaps, album eras, impact on pop stardom, and challenges she faced in her career. The podcast aims to shed light on why Jackson’s work may not receive the recognition it deserves and invites donations to causes supporting trans rights.

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