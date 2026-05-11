AV R&B Minute On Kehlani ,Snoop, and More

Kehlani earns first #1 album on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop chart

Snoop Dogg postpones cannabis store opening due to safety concerns

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launch new hard iced tea and lemonade cocktails

Source: Instagram / @kehlani

Kehlani Earns First Number One On Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Chart

Kehlani is earning her first number one on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with her self-titled album. “Kehlani” was released on April 24th, in tandem with her 31st birthday. It features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Clipse, Brandy Norwood, Missy Elliott, Lil-Wayne and more. Kehlani’s previous best performances on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums Chart were “SexySweetSavage,” which landed at number two in 2017, and “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” which also landed at number two in May of 2020.

Grand Opening of Snoop Dogg’s Cannabis Retail Store Postponed Due to Safety Concerns

The grand opening of a business owned by rapper Snoop Dogg is postponed due to safety concerns. The cannabis retail store in Long Beach is called S.W.E.D., for Smoke Weed Every Day. The decision follows a deadly shooting last Friday at the grand opening of Marathon Burger, a franchise connected with late rapper Nipsey Hussle. One person was killed and two others were injured. Snoop Dogg was supposed to be honored with a proclamation from the City of Long Beach and receive a city certificate during the ribbon cutting ceremony. A new grand opening date hasn’t been announced.

Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg Expand Gin And Juice Portfolio

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have launched a new range of hard iced tea and lemonade canned cocktails. The non-carbonated cocktails come in eight-packs of 12 ounce cans, two cans each of Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Iced Tea & Lemonade and Pink Lemonade. It’s the latest expansion of the + two’s spirits line. Tall boy versions of Dre and Snoop’s Hard Peach Iced Tea, Hard Pink Lemonade and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop Mango are also headed to market soon.

Michael Jackson Breaks Personal Streaming Record Following Release Of Biopic

Michael Jackson is surpassing his personal-best domestic streaming record. The singer’s catalog has generated a combined 137-point-five million official on-demand streams in the United States during the week of April 24th through the 30th. The number marks a 146-percent increase and is more than double his previous career high. Before setting the new nine-digit streaming record, Jackson’s solo catalog had reached a personal best the previous week with 55-point-nine million song streams. The singer’s streams were boosted by the release of the new “Michael” biopic.

“Mortal Kombat 2” Off To Good Box Office Start

“Mortal Kombat 2” is off to a good start at the box office. As of Sunday evening, The Warner Bros.’ fighting sequel earned about 40-million over Mother’s Day weekend, placing second. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep landed in the top spot domestically. The film added another 43-million in its second weekend for a total of 144-million-dollars. Rounding out this weekend’s top five movies are “Michael,” “The Sheep Detectives,” and “Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard And Soft – The Tour Live in 3D.”