AV’S Entertainment News On Anatomy, Colbert and More

'Grey's Anatomy' expands with a new spinoff set in rural West Texas

Stephen Colbert guest hosts Monroe public TV show, gets Late Show set for museum

Netflix announces docuseries on Michael Jackson's child molestation trial

Source: Eakrin Rasadonyindee / Getty

Grey’s Anatomy” Is Heading To Texas

“Grey’s Anatomy” is heading to Texas. ABC has ordered a new “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff set in rural West Texas, making it the third expansion of the medical drama series. The show is being described as an “edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center, the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.” ABC hasn’t confirmed if there will be crossover appearances from existing Grey’s Anatomy characters. The untitled series is expected to premiere during ABC’s midseason lineup next year.

Stephen Colbert Hosts “Only In Monroe” Public TV Show Friday Night

Former CBS “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is moving on after his final show. He appeared as guest host of the Monroe County, Michigan public access television show “Only in Monroe” Friday night, just 23 hours after his network show ended. Colbert quipped it was “an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I’m grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount.” He guest hosted the show previously in 2015, the same year he took over “The Late Show,” and was joined by “musical director” Jack White, actors Steve Buscemi and Jeff Daniels, and rap icon Eminem as the “fire marshal” who approved the decision by the cast to burn the remnants of the CBS studio set.

Museum Of Broadcast Communications Gets Colbert’s Late Show Set

Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications is getting the television set from the now-canceled Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Smithsonian Institute reportedly made a request for the set, but the Late Show said it had already promised it to Chicago. Colbert took the stage as host of the CBS show for the final broadcast last week from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

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Netflix Announces “Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ Docuseries

Netflix is announcing a new docuseries about Micheal Jackson. “The Verdict” revisits the trial in the case of alleged child molestation against the “King of Pop,” which ended with him being acquitted. Director Nick Green and executive producer Fiona Stourton told Tudum that it was time to “take a forensic look at the trial as a whole,” as it’s been 20 years since Jackson’s trial and “controversy still rages.” “Micheal Jackson: The Verdict” will premiere on June 3rd.

Mandalorian And Grogu” Nets $100 Million+ 4-Day Start

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” has blasted off to a big start at the box office. The first “Star Wars” film to hit the big screen in nearly seven years made 100-million-dollars over the four-day holiday period and 81-million over the traditional weekend. It brought in another 63-million overseas, pushing its total to 163-million-dollars so far. The horror-hit “Obession” took second with over 30-million made in its second outing. That’s a 39-percent jump from its opening weekend, a rare feat for a film in its second week in wide release.