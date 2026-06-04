AV’s Daily Power Point “The True Satisfaction Of Life”

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“Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”

John 6:35

Have you ever stood in front of a fridge full of food, yet felt like nothing could satisfy your hunger? Life without Jesus can feel like that—surrounded by options, yet nothing truly fills us. In John 6:35, Jesus offers something more than temporary satisfaction. He calls Himself the bread of life, the only source of nourishment that satisfies the deepest longings of our hearts.

Jesus isn’t offering a quick fix or a temporary meal. He’s inviting us into a relationship where our souls find lasting fulfillment. In Him, we find peace that doesn’t waver with circumstances, joy that endures, and a love that never runs dry.

Coming to Jesus isn’t just a one-time moment; it’s an ongoing journey. Each day, He invites us to bring our doubts, our struggles, our joys, and find that He is more than enough. Today, whatever is leaving you feeling empty, remember: Jesus is the bread of life. He’s offering not just sustenance, but a feast of grace that will never run out.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank You for being the Bread of Life, the one who satisfies the deepest longings of my heart. When I feel empty or lost, remind me to come to You for true nourishment and peace. Fill my soul with Your presence, calming my restless spirit and quenching my thirst for meaning.

Lead me daily to Your table of grace, where my doubts and fears are met with Your love and strength. Thank You for being more than enough for me, always offering what I need.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.