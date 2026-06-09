Source: Apple / apple

Apple Rebrands Siri, Unveils New Software At WWDC

Apple is rebranding Siri. On day one of the Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech giant unveiled Siri AI, which uses Apple Intelligence. The features include a more conversational experience with the system, which also allows users to adjust voice expression. Other announcements include Apple’s next MacOS, called “Golden Gate,” as well as changes to Liquid Glass and additional features to its child safety tools. The annual developer conference saw Tim Cook deliver his final keynote address as CEO.

Household Finance Worries Hit Highest Levels Since 2022

U.S. households are growing more worried over their financial situation. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey found the inflation outlook was mostly unchanged while the general perception of conditions deteriorated. According to the survey, the total number of respondents who saw either a much or somewhat worse situation from a year ago was 43-point-seven percent, which the New York Fed said was the highest since January 2023. When assessing respondents’ outlook for the coming year, findings show those expecting their situations to be either much or somewhat worse totaled 36 percent while those seeing things improve totaled nearly 23 percent. The net between those seeing better versus worse conditions hit its lowest since October 2022.

Report Says Child Well-Being Is Declining

An annual report released Monday says the well-being of children in the U.S. is declining. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT report looks at family finances, education, health, and home and community conditions. The private philanthropy group ranks Mississippi last for children well-being, just below New Mexico. New Hampshire ranks best overall, with Massachusetts next. The report says most states are worse off than they were five years ago, with education taking the biggest hit