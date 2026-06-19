Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

AV R&B Minute; Tyra, Tyla And More

AV R&B Minute; Tyra, Tyla And More

Tyla To Voice Inflatable Flaming In Sub-Saharan Version Of "Toy Story 5"

Published on June 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Tyla To Voice Inflatable Flaming In Sub-Saharan Version Of “Toy Story 5”

Tyla is making her movie debut in the Sub-Saharan edition of “Toy Story Five.”  The South African singer will voice an inflatable flamingo in the film.  It’ll be available to watch on June 19th.  In other Tyla news, she’s set to release her album “A Pop” on July 24th. 

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc

Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix.  Banks’ suit was filed Saturday and accuses the streaming service of manipulating her into participating in a documentary about her former reality show “America’s Next Top Model.”  Netflix’s “Reality Check” Inside America’s Next Top Model” details the show’s successes and it’s controversies.  Banks participated in the three-part documentary and now alleges her confessionals were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.”

Alicia Keys & Nas Celebrate Knicks Championship With New York City Songs At Tribeca Fest

Alicia Keys performed at the Tribeca Film Festival closing party in New York City following the New York Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The event featured Keys singing “Empire State of Mind” and collaborating with Nas, with attendees describing it as a celebration of NYC and Keys’ legacy. Keys opened her set with a cover of Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were” and performed hits like “Fallin’” and “Pawn It All” with Shoshana Bean. The performance coincided with the premiere of the documentary Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, exploring her early life and career. Keys closed the evening with a rendition of “Empire State of Mind,” symbolizing New York’s resilience and creativity.

Obamas Visit Obama Presidential Center Ahead Of Opening

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are in Chicago ahead of the grand opening celebration for the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side.  Both toured the campus over the weekend.  The Grand Opening celebration for the Obama Center will be held this coming Friday – Juneteenth – through Sunday.  

Related Tags

Alicia Keys America's Next Top Model Chicago Keys Michelle Obama Nas Netflix New York New York City President Barack Obama San Antonio Spurs

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue

Comments
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can’t Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

Comments
A woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone in front of a backdrop with "Majic 102.1" and a BMW logo.
Kandi Eastman  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
Colorful water slides and inflatable structures at an amusement park, with a person riding down one of the slides.
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Comments
A woman with curly hair looking thoughtfully at the camera, in front of a backdrop with the "Majic 102.1" radio station logo and "Houston BMW Centers" branding.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Nakia Holmes Talks Turkey Leg Hut’s Return, Lynn’s Guily Plea & More

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close