AV R&B Minute; Tyra, Tyla And More

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Tyla To Voice Inflatable Flaming In Sub-Saharan Version Of “Toy Story 5”

Tyla is making her movie debut in the Sub-Saharan edition of “Toy Story Five.” The South African singer will voice an inflatable flamingo in the film. It’ll be available to watch on June 19th. In other Tyla news, she’s set to release her album “A Pop” on July 24th.

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc

Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix. Banks’ suit was filed Saturday and accuses the streaming service of manipulating her into participating in a documentary about her former reality show “America’s Next Top Model.” Netflix’s “Reality Check” Inside America’s Next Top Model” details the show’s successes and it’s controversies. Banks participated in the three-part documentary and now alleges her confessionals were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.”

Alicia Keys & Nas Celebrate Knicks Championship With New York City Songs At Tribeca Fest

Alicia Keys performed at the Tribeca Film Festival closing party in New York City following the New York Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The event featured Keys singing “Empire State of Mind” and collaborating with Nas, with attendees describing it as a celebration of NYC and Keys’ legacy. Keys opened her set with a cover of Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were” and performed hits like “Fallin’” and “Pawn It All” with Shoshana Bean. The performance coincided with the premiere of the documentary Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, exploring her early life and career. Keys closed the evening with a rendition of “Empire State of Mind,” symbolizing New York’s resilience and creativity.

Obamas Visit Obama Presidential Center Ahead Of Opening

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are in Chicago ahead of the grand opening celebration for the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side. Both toured the campus over the weekend. The Grand Opening celebration for the Obama Center will be held this coming Friday – Juneteenth – through Sunday.